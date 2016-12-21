Tourism numbers down in Lee County compared to 2015
There are 1 comment on the NBC2 News story from Friday Nov 25, titled Tourism numbers down in Lee County compared to 2015. In it, NBC2 News reports that:
New numbers from the Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau show fewer people visited this year than in 2015 by 40,000. "I think they're coming here no matter what," said Carol Hewitt, who works and lives on Fort Myers Beach.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NBC2 News.
|
#1 Sunday Nov 27
With Trump as the new President, tourism is going to crash nationwide! Just wait until we see upwards of $15.00 a gallon gasoline and upwards of $400.00 a barrel oil! Not to mention when Trump divides the country by gender. And destroys every single beach nationwide with his wall!
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Fort Myers Beach Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|i'm a money grubbing theif!
|16 hr
|FATHITLER
|1
|Cape coral mayors race gets first announcement..
|Dec 20
|bye bye
|2
|Should you be the 'Good Samaritan' in a violent...
|Dec 19
|Prince John
|1
|Dek Bar; Another likely choice if you're tired ... (Jun '16)
|Dec 19
|Party man
|8
|You ask and I'll tell.... (Aug '06)
|Dec 19
|Wonder why
|4
|Tell Mel: Don't cross Honest Ziggy's in North F... (Feb '10)
|Dec 11
|Wtenchin247
|82
|Anyone own a home built by Latitude26? (Aug '12)
|Dec 5
|David
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Myers Beach Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC