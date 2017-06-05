York County couple accused of child a...

York County couple accused of child abuse, neglect

Monday Jun 5 Read more: WBTV

A couple is accused of child abuse and not taking action against a man deputies say they knew was sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl. Fort Mill police say two of the charges are based on allegations that a six and seven-year-old girl were physically abused.

