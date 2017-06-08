Schaeffler expanding Fort Mill plant's production space
Schaeffler is expanding its American Fort Mill plant in addition to improving infrastructure and the working environment. Schaeffler is creating 105 new jobs at its location in South Carolina, investing 36.5 million dollars.
