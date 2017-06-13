David Weekley Homes opens new collect...

David Weekley Homes opens new collection in Massey

David Weekley Homes, has announced it is expanding its offerings in the south Charlotte area with the introduction of the Massey Classic Collection 60' and 70'. Located in Fort Mill, South Carolina, homes in the Massey community start from the $275s.

