Cash on the Vine set for Saturday at Lu Mil Vineyard -
Bladen Community College celebrates 50 years with a concert called Cash on the Vine, featuring a Johnny Cash Tribute band, The Jonny Folsom 4, on Saturday. The band performs Johnny Cash's hit songs such as "Folsom Prison Blues," "Long Legged Guitar Picking," "Hey Porter," "A Boy Named Sue," "I Got Stripes" and "Ring of Fire."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bladen Journal.
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May '17
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May '17
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr '17
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr '17
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr '17
|Samson of Southie
|161
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC