Cash on the Vine set for Saturday at Lu Mil Vineyard

Bladen Community College celebrates 50 years with a concert called Cash on the Vine, featuring a Johnny Cash Tribute band, The Jonny Folsom 4, on Saturday. The band performs Johnny Cash's hit songs such as "Folsom Prison Blues," "Long Legged Guitar Picking," "Hey Porter," "A Boy Named Sue," "I Got Stripes" and "Ring of Fire."

