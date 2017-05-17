Two arrested in Fort Mill bank robbery

Two arrested in Fort Mill bank robbery

Thursday May 4

Fort Mill police say two men, later identified as Quinton Scott and Dashon Sims, went into the Marriott Courtyard on Broadcloth Street around 2:04 a.m. and robbed the place at gunpoint. An officer was conducting a routine patrol in the area at the time and saw the suspects fleeing from the building.

