ROTC cadet becomes second lieutenant,...

ROTC cadet becomes second lieutenant, engaged in one great afternoon

Next Story Prev Story
Friday May 12 Read more: The United States Army

Brand new 2nd Lt. Allen Robertson proposes to his girlfriend, Chelsea Campbell, immediately after his Clemson University Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony, May 10, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) May 18 kadkins6815 97
the music thread (Mar '12) May 16 Musikologist 33
tega cay police department (Apr '09) May 1 29708mmm 28
Looking for a Church (Feb '10) May 1 Mary Magdalene 3
Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13) Apr 28 Unknown 16
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Apr 26 KarenG 30
News State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08) Apr 25 Samson of Southie 161
See all Fort Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Mill Forum Now

Fort Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Mexico
  5. Gunman
 

Fort Mill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,631 • Total comments across all topics: 281,289,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC