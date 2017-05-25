ROTC cadet becomes second lieutenant, engaged in one great afternoon
Brand new 2nd Lt. Allen Robertson proposes to his girlfriend, Chelsea Campbell, immediately after his Clemson University Reserve Officers' Training Corps commissioning ceremony, May 10, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The United States Army.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|May 18
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|May 16
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May 1
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May 1
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr 26
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC