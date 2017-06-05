Investigates: The age of your child's...

Investigates: The age of your child's school bus

Thursday May 18 Read more: WMBF

New information from the South Carolina Department of Education shows more than a third of the school buses on local roads are at least 21 years old. According to a November report from the DOE, there were more than 3,000 buses in the state that are at least 15 years old.

