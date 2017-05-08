Family displaced in Fort Mill house fire

Family displaced in Fort Mill house fire

Monday May 1

The American Red Cross says the fire happened at a home on Palmetto Lane. The Riverview Fire Department responded to extinguish the fire.

Fort Mill, SC

