DTNA promotes Allen, Kurschner to new positions
Stefan Kurschner will now be in charge of DTNA's aftermarket unit and be based in the company's new headquarters facility in Portland, OR. Allen was named senior vice president of production, quality and specialty vehicles, effective Aug. 1. He is currently vice president of operations at Detroit Diesel Corp. .
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|5 hr
|kadkins6815
|97
|the music thread (Mar '12)
|Tue
|Musikologist
|33
|tega cay police department (Apr '09)
|May 1
|29708mmm
|28
|Looking for a Church (Feb '10)
|May 1
|Mary Magdalene
|3
|Review: Otterbacher Shows (Sep '13)
|Apr 28
|Unknown
|16
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Apr 26
|KarenG
|30
|State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08)
|Apr 25
|Samson of Southie
|161
