DTNA promotes Allen, Kurschner to new...

DTNA promotes Allen, Kurschner to new positions

Wednesday May 10

Stefan Kurschner will now be in charge of DTNA's aftermarket unit and be based in the company's new headquarters facility in Portland, OR. Allen was named senior vice president of production, quality and specialty vehicles, effective Aug. 1. He is currently vice president of operations at Detroit Diesel Corp. .

Fort Mill, SC

