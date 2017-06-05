Company's expansion to add 240 jobs i...

Company's expansion to add 240 jobs in South Carolina

Thursday May 18

Officials say a home decor distributor plans to expand in South Carolina in a move that will add 245 new jobs. Lancaster County economic development director Jamie Gilbert told The Herald of Rock Hill that Unique Loom of Fort Mill plans to expand operations in Indian land.

