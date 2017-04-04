SCRA Announces Investments

SCRA Announces Investments

SCRA's SC Launch Board finalized three investments for SC Launch Client Companies. Fort Mill-based P2Ops as well as Charleston-based Good Done Great and PEC360 all received investment approvals.

