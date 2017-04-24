Molly's Kids: POTS. Another case. Ano...

Molly's Kids: POTS. Another case. Another local child.

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 7 Read more: WMBF

If you follow our #MollysKids, you might remember the recent post of 19-year-old Hannah Guardado and her diagnosis of POTS. It's supposedly rare.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WMBF.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) 1 hr KarenG 30
News State Legislator Wants Statue of Tillman Remove... (Jan '08) Tue Samson of Southie 161
Rentals in Rock Hill Apr 22 Kayla 1
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Apr 19 ReallyPeople 3
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Apr 10 Anonymous 19
Ladies and the Law Apr 10 Living by Faith 1
News Massive crowds gather as Trump campaign thunder... (Jan '16) Apr 7 MurphyMobile 37
See all Fort Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Mill Forum Now

Fort Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Mill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,674 • Total comments across all topics: 280,581,084

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC