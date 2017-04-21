Mexican concept in works for Harper's Restaurant Group
Harper's Restaurant Group is headed to South Carolina. Plans are to open an authentic Mexican street food restaurant and bar in Kingsley Town Center in Fort Mill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Wed
|ReallyPeople
|3
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Apr 10
|Anonymous
|19
|Ladies and the Law
|Apr 10
|Living by Faith
|1
|Massive crowds gather as Trump campaign thunder... (Jan '16)
|Apr 7
|MurphyMobile
|37
|Does anyone remember an orange mustang with pur... (Mar '15)
|Mar '17
|Blah
|2
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Mar '17
|Kirby Klown
|96
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb '17
|Shane
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC