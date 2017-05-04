Former Bristol Chamber CEO suspended after tanning products theft charge
The former CEO of the Bristol Chamber of Commerce has been suspended from her job as executive director of the Rock Hill-York County Convention & Visitors Bureau for one week without pay after allegedly stealing three bottles of tanning products from a Fort Mill salon earlier this month.
