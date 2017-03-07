Wikoff Color Names George Vance Direc...

Wikoff Color Names George Vance Director of Manufacturing

Wikoff Color announced that George Vance has joined the company as director of manufacturing, based at the home office in Fort Mill, SC. Vance joins Wikoff with a wealth of knowledge and experience in manufacturing and quality.

