Parma ranked third on list of 'Overlo...

Parma ranked third on list of 'Overlooked Dream Cities' - Community Voices

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Mar 5 Read more: Cleveland.com

The Fort Mill, S.C., firm released its "2017 Overlooked Dream Cities" report on Thursday and ranked Parma third out of 461 cities with fewer than 300,000 people. "That's a remarkable statistic given the low cost of living - more than 12% below the national average," wrote Goodcall in its write-up on Parma.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cleveland.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Mar 11 Kirby Klown 96
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb 19 Annoyed 2
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb '17 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb '17 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan '17 Philadelphia is t... 3
See all Fort Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Mill Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for York County was issued at March 15 at 10:51AM EDT

Fort Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
  1. Ireland
  2. South Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Fort Mill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,420 • Total comments across all topics: 279,573,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC