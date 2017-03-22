Lash Group could more than double current employment in Fort Mill to 2,500
Lash Group may grow to a total of 2,500 employees as fills a second building at its Fort Mill campus.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Does anyone remember an orange mustang with pur... (Mar '15)
|21 hr
|Blah
|2
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Mar 11
|Kirby Klown
|96
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb 21
|Shane
|5
|Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13)
|Feb '17
|Annoyed
|2
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Feb '17
|Chris
|29
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC