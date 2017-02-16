State contract to upgrade 8 traffic s...

State contract to upgrade 8 traffic signal intersections around county

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: MainStreetNews.com

A $1.67 million Georgia Department of Transportation contract will be used for upgrades to eight traffic signal intersections around Barrow County. Announced by DOT officials last week, the work is part of nine projects statewide totaling more than $89 million that will be aimed at relieving traffic congestion and improving pedestrian safety.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MainStreetNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb 5 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb 3 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 3
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Jan '17 Lwilson 94
Moving to Rockhill Advice Please Dec '16 Kirby Klown 2
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 joyful 18
See all Fort Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Mill Forum Now

Fort Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Fort Mill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,879 • Total comments across all topics: 278,930,928

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC