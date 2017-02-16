State contract to upgrade 8 traffic signal intersections around county
A $1.67 million Georgia Department of Transportation contract will be used for upgrades to eight traffic signal intersections around Barrow County. Announced by DOT officials last week, the work is part of nine projects statewide totaling more than $89 million that will be aimed at relieving traffic congestion and improving pedestrian safety.
