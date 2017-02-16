Police: Fort Mill High School student faces charges after cryptica

Police: Fort Mill High School student...

A 16-year-old student at Fort Mill High School student was charged Thursday after police said he posted a cryptic message on Instagram that many saw as a threat. Authorities said the male student was seeking attention, when he sent a message talking about beginning a legacy and telling Fort Mill to "get ready tomorrow."

