Lsu Pitcher Doug Norman to Miss Remainder of 2017 Season
BATON ROUGE, La. LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Monday that the elbow injury suffered by junior pitcher Doug Norman in Sunday's game versus Maryland will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KATC-TV Lafayette.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11)
|Feb 21
|Shane
|5
|Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13)
|Feb 19
|Annoyed
|2
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Feb 18
|None
|95
|Comporium monopoly (Jan '12)
|Feb 5
|Chris
|29
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Feb '17
|Shane
|23
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Jan '17
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC