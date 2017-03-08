Lsu Pitcher Doug Norman to Miss Remai...

Lsu Pitcher Doug Norman to Miss Remainder of 2017 Season

Monday Feb 27 Read more: KATC-TV Lafayette

BATON ROUGE, La. LSU coach Paul Mainieri said Monday that the elbow injury suffered by junior pitcher Doug Norman in Sunday's game versus Maryland will cause him to miss the remainder of the 2017 season.

