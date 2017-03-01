LPL to lay off 112 nationwide in reor...

LPL to lay off 112 nationwide in reorganization

Thursday Feb 23 Read more: Financial Planning

LPL Financial plans to lay off 112 employees nationwide in April, including 97 who work out of its San Diego headquarters, in a move to both reduce costs and position the country's largest independent broker-dealer for greater expansion. In all, LPL is relocating 157 positions from offices around the country to its expanded offices in Fort Mill, South Carolina, a suburb of Charlotte, North Carolina.

