Founders FCU Sees Improved Wait Times Through Implementation of...

Source Technologies , a leading provider of integrated solutions for managing financial transactions and other secure business processes, announced that Lancaster, S.C.-based Founders Federal Credit Union , has successfully implemented its 6-Series kiosk Earlier this year, while experiencing a surge in growth, Founders Federal Credit Union began a rigorous selection process for self-service branch automation technology that could help better manage the flow of traffic within its branches at peak times and enhance the member experience.

