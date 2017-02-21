Birth center regulations in legislati...

Birth center regulations in legislative limbo

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 17 Read more: Post and Courier

Nurse midwife Lesley Rathbun measures the blood pressure of Jamie Garvin during a visit to the Charleston Birth Place. Rathbun owns the freestanding birth center in North Charleston and wants state lawmakers to update regulations that govern such facilities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Post and Courier.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Arborists Plus (Jun '11) Feb 21 Shane 5
Review: Riverview Medical Center (Oct '13) Feb 19 Annoyed 2
Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06) Feb 18 None 95
Comporium monopoly (Jan '12) Feb 5 Chris 29
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Feb 3 Shane 23
News Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 2
Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15) Jan 28 Philadelphia is t... 3
See all Fort Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Mill Forum Now

Fort Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Sudan
  5. Pope Francis
 

Fort Mill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,657 • Total comments across all topics: 279,097,920

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC