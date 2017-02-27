Be careful out there
Charlotte is the 23rd safest place in the U.S. to raise a family, according to a new report from Good Call, a personal finance resource company in Fort Mill, South Carolina. The company's "2017 Safest Places to Raise a Family" study takes into account crime rates, air quality and school quality.
