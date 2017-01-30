What Shyamalan's 'Split' gets wrong about dissociative identity disorder
JANUARY 12: Director M. Night Shyamalan attends 'Multiple' photocall on January 12, 2017 in Madrid, Spain. Psychiatrist Dr. Garrett Marie Deckel received a "moving" email last week from a patient with multiple personalities, a condition known as dissociative identity disorder, or DID.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pregnant woman tests positive for narcotics (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|2
|Criminal Practice a " No Lifetime Supervised Re... (Feb '15)
|Sat
|Philadelphia is t...
|3
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Jan 20
|Shane
|21
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec '16
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC