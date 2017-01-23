Two York County Sheriff's deputies receive awards of merit
Two York County Sheriff's deputies were presented with awards of merit for making the first federal human trafficking case in South Carolina. Terry Vinesett and Phillip Aldridge used human trafficking training to identify and investigate prostitution around Carowinds Boulevard in Fort Mill.
