Frontier Capital backs AccessOne

Frontier Capital backs AccessOne

Frontier Capital has made an undisclosed investment in AccessOne . Based in Fort Mill, South Carolina, AccessOne is a financial engagement platform that helps patients manage their out-of-pocket healthcare costs.

