Fort Mill woman to get second kidney after first failed

Thursday Jan 19

A Fort Mill woman is to get a second kidney transplant, after a kidney donated by her daughter did not work as well as doctors had hoped. The Herald of Rock Hill reports that Sarah Nesbit received a kidney from her daughter in 2011 but has still had to have dialysis four times a week.

