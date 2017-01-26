Fort Mill woman to get second kidney after first failed
A Fort Mill woman is to get a second kidney transplant, after a kidney donated by her daughter did not work as well as doctors had hoped. The Herald of Rock Hill reports that Sarah Nesbit received a kidney from her daughter in 2011 but has still had to have dialysis four times a week.
