Final ruling in Fort Mill hospital ba...

Final ruling in Fort Mill hospital battle?

42 min ago

There could be a winner in the battle to build Fort Mill's first hospital. A panel of S.C. Administrative Law Court judges have affirmed an earlier decision that awards that facility to Piedmont Medical Center.

