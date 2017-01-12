Final ruling in Fort Mill hospital battle?
There could be a winner in the battle to build Fort Mill's first hospital. A panel of S.C. Administrative Law Court judges have affirmed an earlier decision that awards that facility to Piedmont Medical Center.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics? (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Footjob? (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Scopio
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC