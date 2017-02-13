Eastern North Carolina Medical Group Joins Family Care Partners
ENCMG operates five primary care facilities and an oncology practice in eastern North Carolina. "This acquisition represents FCP's entry into the state of North Carolina, and will serve as a building block to establish a larger presence in the state," said Thomas Watson, President and CEO of Family Care Partners.
