Broomfield's Datavail acquires second company in 6 months
In a quest for growth, Broomfield's Datavail Corp. made its second acquisition in six months. The latest is Toronto-based Navantis, which specializes in Microsoft applications.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Jan 20
|Shane
|21
|Moving to Rock Hill, SC in about a month (Sep '06)
|Jan 15
|Lwilson
|94
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec '16
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics? (Jul '16)
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC