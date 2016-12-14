Six men arrested in child predator sting
Officers said the operation, which led to arrests in November and December, "targeted offenders who communicated with undercover detectives posing as underage girls and boys on various social media sites," according to a press release from police. Officers said the men arranged to meet what they thought were children for sex and then appeared at the prearranged location.
