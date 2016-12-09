Roadside Seafood's Chef Sean Mendes named 2017 S.C. Chef Ambassador
We've been singing the praises of Chef Sean Mendes for some time now. First he wowed us at Roadside Seafood with his incredible fried shrimp , then he won our hearts with his meat masterpieces at Blues Burger Joint.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Charleston City Paper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics?
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Footjob? (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Scopio
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC