Missing Charlotte woman found dead, murder warrants issued for man

Wednesday Dec 28

A Charlotte woman who went missing in mid-December was found dead, and warrants have been issued for a man believed to be responsible for her death. A man called police and said his wife, Nia Hantzopoulos, was last seen leaving Quail Ridge Drive on Thursday, December 15, around 2 p.m. At the time, Hantzopoulos was believed to be traveling to either Pineville or Fort Mill.

