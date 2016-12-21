LPL Financial Celebrates Grand Openin...

LPL Financial Celebrates Grand Opening of New Sustainable Carolinas Campus

Thursday Dec 1

Leading retail investment advisory firm and independent broker/dealer LPL Financial LLC, a wholly owned subsidiary of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. , today celebrated the opening of its new Carolinas campus in Fort Mill, S.C. with South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley in attendance. The 27-acre campus, which includes 450,000 square feet of office space among two buildings, was designed to reflect LPL's commitment to sustainability.

