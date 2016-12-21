Family Care Partners Acquires Wagener...

Family Care Partners Acquires Wagener Medical Center

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Dec 5 Read more: Business Wire

"Wagener Medical Center has done an exceptional job working to provide patients with easy access to quality care," stated FCP President and CEO, Thomas Watson. "Our patient-centered model is designed to enable our providers to focus on delivering outstanding care and superior outcomes by absorbing the administrative burdens of operating a practice, leveraging our scale and management expertise.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Wire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Mill Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Moving to Rockhill Advice Please Dec 14 Kirby Klown 2
After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10) Nov '16 joyful 18
Lynderboro St. (Sep '11) Sep '16 Agent 707 20
Looking for a contractor Sep '16 Deckguy 1
mechanics? Sep '16 Mary Magdalene 2
Free Mugshot site (Jan '14) Sep '16 Ricky 2
Footjob? (Jul '15) Sep '16 Scopio 4
See all Fort Mill Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Mill Forum Now

Fort Mill Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Mill Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Fort Mill, SC

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,215 • Total comments across all topics: 277,264,543

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC