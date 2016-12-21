a The Nativity Seta Tuesday, Dec. 6 - 8:15 am updated:

a The Nativity Seta Tuesday, Dec. 6 -...

Image courtesy of Grace United Methodist Church The Christmas play "The Nativity Set" will be performed at Grace United Methodist Church Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The play will be the main feature of the evening Christmas celebration which will include a performance by the Children's Bell Choir; a performance by the children of "Away in a Manger"; and a performance of the "Children's Liturgical Dance." UNION - An evening Christmas celebration that includes a play about a nativity set and children singing, dancing, and ringing bells will be presented Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Grace United Methodist Church.

