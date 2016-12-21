a The Nativity Seta Tuesday, Dec. 6 - 8:15 am updated:
Image courtesy of Grace United Methodist Church The Christmas play "The Nativity Set" will be performed at Grace United Methodist Church Tuesday, Dec. 6 at 6:30 p.m. The play will be the main feature of the evening Christmas celebration which will include a performance by the Children's Bell Choir; a performance by the children of "Away in a Manger"; and a performance of the "Children's Liturgical Dance." UNION - An evening Christmas celebration that includes a play about a nativity set and children singing, dancing, and ringing bells will be presented Tuesday, Dec. 6 at Grace United Methodist Church.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Union Daily Times.
Add your comments below
Fort Mill Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Moving to Rockhill Advice Please
|Dec 14
|Kirby Klown
|2
|After a life of crime & 9 years in prison,Bill ... (Sep '10)
|Nov '16
|joyful
|18
|Lynderboro St. (Sep '11)
|Sep '16
|Agent 707
|20
|Looking for a contractor
|Sep '16
|Deckguy
|1
|mechanics?
|Sep '16
|Mary Magdalene
|2
|Free Mugshot site (Jan '14)
|Sep '16
|Ricky
|2
|Footjob? (Jul '15)
|Sep '16
|Scopio
|4
Find what you want!
Search Fort Mill Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC