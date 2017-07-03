Suspect in Facebook Live gun video is now accused of 'cross-dressing' jewelry store robbery

A Broward man accused of waving a gun around while singing and dancing on Facebook Live earlier this year is now facing charges he also took part in a cross-dressing jewelry store robbery. Both crimes were captured on video: One was streamed live on Facebook from Fort Lauderdale on March 20 and the other was recorded by security cameras at the Port St. Lucie store on April 13. Christopher Brinson was arrested April 21 on a federal charge of being a convicted felon in possession of a gun.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.