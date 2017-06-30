Shipboard firefighting 'is a completely different animal'
Firefighting on a ship requires going back to the basics, or what retired U.S. Navy firefighter Tom Jones simply calls "old school." This includes likely having to forgo things that firefighters take as a given these days - including radios with which to communicate with one another.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Front www.keysnet.com.
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|22 min
|Fitius T Bluster
|1,552,597
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|55 min
|Buddy
|63,889
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|8 hr
|weaponX
|314,758
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|13 hr
|zazz
|98,430
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|just wondering
|28
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC