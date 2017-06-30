One dead in overnight Broward County ...

One dead in overnight Broward County shooting

Yesterday Read more: The Miami Herald

A man was killed early Wednesday morning in a shooting just outside Fort Lauderdale, the Broward Sheriff's Office said. Deputies, along with Broward Fire Rescue, first responded to reports of a shooting around 4:15 a.m. on the 2800 block on Broward Boulevard, police said.

