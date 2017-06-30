Man standing by his stalled car in the roadway killed in hit-and-run crash
A man standing outside his stalled vehicle on a Fort Lauderdale street was killed over the weekend when a driver slammed into him, according to police. The hit-and-run crash happened at about 6:30 p.m. Saturday in the 2900 block of East Las Olas Boulevard.
