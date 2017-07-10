Freshman DE Lashawn Paulino-Bell head...

Freshman DE Lashawn Paulino-Bell heads to Michigan State, is enrolled in classes

Thursday Jul 6

Lashawn Paulino-Bell was unable to participate in Michigan State's mini-camp in June but appears to be in East Lansing now. The defensive end who signed with the Spartans' 2017 class and was injured in a jet ski accident in April, tweeted Wednesday night he was headed to Michigan State.

