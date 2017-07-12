Fort Lauderdale Riverfront redevelopm...

Fort Lauderdale Riverfront redevelopment to break ground

Property Markets Group will begin the redevelopment of part of Las Olas Riverfront in Fort Lauderdale after securing a $153.9 million construction loan.

Fort Lauderdale, FL

