Fireworks injury sends Fort Lauderdale man to hospital
The 25 year old was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were serious but not life threatening said Deputy Chief Timothy Heiser, of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Besides injuries, fireworks cause an average of 20,000 reported fires annually across the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.
