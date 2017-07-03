Fireworks injury sends Fort Lauderdal...

Fireworks injury sends Fort Lauderdale man to hospital

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: South Florida Sun-Sentinel

The 25 year old was rushed to Broward Health Medical Center with injuries that were serious but not life threatening said Deputy Chief Timothy Heiser, of Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue. Besides injuries, fireworks cause an average of 20,000 reported fires annually across the U.S., according to the National Fire Protection Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08) 2 min Julia 1,553,183
News Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08) 26 min Choicerocks 314,763
News Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08) 55 min Patriot AKA Bozo 63,895
News Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09) 12 hr zazz 98,429
News Weston doctor convicted of sexual battery durin... Mon freedrciocon 2
News Pembroke Pines: Boy, 12, dies after he's hit by... (Jul '08) Sun L Green 15
florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16) Jul 1 joan 7
See all Fort Lauderdale Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now

Fort Lauderdale Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Fort Lauderdale Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Fort Lauderdale, FL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,217 • Total comments across all topics: 282,225,855

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC