Firework explodes in 6-year-old Florida boy's hand

The Sun Sentinel reports Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone says the boy was in the front yard with his 18-year-old sister on Wednesday evening when the fireworks exploded in his hand. Figone says there was debris in the yard from fireworks used the night before.

