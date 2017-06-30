Firework explodes in 6-year-old Florida boy's hand
The Sun Sentinel reports Fort Lauderdale police spokeswoman Tracy Figone says the boy was in the front yard with his 18-year-old sister on Wednesday evening when the fireworks exploded in his hand. Figone says there was debris in the yard from fireworks used the night before.
