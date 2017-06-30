Downtown Colts-themed restaurant abruptly closes
A message on the Indianapolis Colts Grille website thanks patrons for their support during a six-year run in Claypool Court, a retail and hotel center at 110 W. Washington St., near Circle Centre mall.
