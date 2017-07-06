Celebratory gunfire injures Lauderdal...

Celebratory gunfire injures Lauderdale child on July Fourth

As Gabriel Cartwright held up his tablet to record fireworks in the Tuesday night sky, the 7-year-old felt a pain in his left wrist. "When I think the bullet came down, my hand came down and then it started to hurt," Gabriel said.

