Celebratory gunfire injures Lauderdale child on July Fourth
As Gabriel Cartwright held up his tablet to record fireworks in the Tuesday night sky, the 7-year-old felt a pain in his left wrist. "When I think the bullet came down, my hand came down and then it started to hurt," Gabriel said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at South Florida Sun-Sentinel.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Julia
|1,554,707
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|1 hr
|weaponX
|314,776
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|6 hr
|zazz
|98,433
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|10 hr
|Too Funny
|63,904
|Weston doctor convicted of sexual battery durin...
|Wed
|lavon affair
|3
|Demoted judge files suit over expulsion (Jul '08)
|Wed
|zionism 101
|122
|Pembroke Pines: Boy, 12, dies after he's hit by... (Jul '08)
|Jul 2
|L Green
|15
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC