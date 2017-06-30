A dream as American as a chocolate cake
Marie Boone cracks an egg as she prepares to cook in her Fort Lauderdale home, June 21, 2017. Boone of Marie's Divine Desserts has built her own cake-and-dessert business, working out of her home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|Bob53
|1,552,687
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|2 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,887
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|12 hr
|weaponX
|314,757
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|17 hr
|zazz
|98,430
|Derrick Jones former wave 3 anchor from louisvi... (Aug '13)
|Jun 29
|just wondering
|28
|Grant R White
|Jun 22
|Just now
|1
|Barry Cunningham Fandezvous? (Nov '16)
|Jun 13
|sane here
|5
Find what you want!
Search Fort Lauderdale Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC