A Broward judge says she must be allowed to visit her critically ill daughter. BSO says no.
When she found out her daughter, who had spent three months in jail on drug possession charges, was "on life support" in a Broward County hospital, she rushed to Fort Lauderdale on a flight her relatives paid for. She hitched rides from strangers to make it to her daughter's bedside.
Fort Lauderdale Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Barack Obama, our next President (Nov '08)
|2 min
|My New Alias RULES
|1,553,814
|Once slow-moving threat, global warming speeds ... (Dec '08)
|1 hr
|Patriot AKA Bozo
|63,899
|Missing 5-year-old Florida girl likely was abdu... (Feb '09)
|10 hr
|zazz
|98,430
|Thousands Protest Roe V. Wade Decision (Jan '08)
|11 hr
|Dudley
|314,771
|Weston doctor convicted of sexual battery durin...
|Mon
|freedrciocon
|2
|Pembroke Pines: Boy, 12, dies after he's hit by... (Jul '08)
|Jul 2
|L Green
|15
|florida Adoptees and Birth parents Reunite! (Jun '16)
|Jul 1
|joan
|7
